Hub Arkush: Super Bowl LIV week starts in Miami, but the game is not in the spotlight yet National sport

MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV has officially started.

It used to be called “media night”, the Monday evening before Super Sunday, when both teams came to the stadium one after the other in uniform for the photo shoot and had the opportunity to meet with the media before they returned to practicing and focusing on the game itself ,

The concept remains the same, but the celebrations have changed in recent years.

It’s now called “Opening Night” and has been moved to a large hall – Monday night we were here in Miami with the roof closed in Marlins Park to make sure the weather wasn’t a problem.

It also enables tickets to be sold to 5,000 to 10,000 fans, making it a TV event for the NFL network.

It is certainly not about the game.

The players are also no longer in uniform. The Kansas City Chiefs came on them in all their white shoes with their numbers and special Super Bowl branding to give the league one more thing for which they should market and overwhelm their fans.

But hey, if someone wants to buy it, why not sell it?

The Focus Opening Night is more about the hype than the game.

This year’s attendees have few players with Super Bowl experience, and this event is always a wake-up call for newbies, which will be the constant demands on their time and attention.

All security professionals Tyrant Mathieu is new to the Chiefs and new to the Super Bowl this year, and he hasn’t tried to hide his arousal.

“Yes, I mean, it’s the Super Bowl.

“I’m the beginner here, so I’ll do my best to enjoy it as much as possible. Take as many pictures as I can.

“But in the back of my mind and in the back of my head I understand that I am here to do a job and that is my best performance on Sunday evening.

“You have to have a certain balance, understand where you are. I think all of these things are beautiful, but they can also distract you.”

Aside from the usual distractions, the specter of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other souls also remained on Sunday morning.

Bryant had a special influence on Chiefs Defensive End Frank Clark.

“As a child, I wanted to play basketball so much that I tried to keep up with him every moment.

“You know when he would come to this Kobe action and try to get the defender back with the post. Do you know to jump over him to win the game? There was nothing better than watching him shoot winning shots throughout the game

“He is a LA king, although he is not originally from LA, but he is the king in LA and he always will be.”

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens added: “I am not a basketball player, but he has influenced all platforms, football, basketball, soccer and every sport.

“Young children, he affected a lot of people and I think we just have to pray for his (Kobe) family now.”

For Patrick Mahomes, Monday night was all about his team and fans.

“It’s amazing how much Kansas City shows ups and downs every year.

“You are here and playing this game is incredible.”

After the chief’s hour, the media were sent upstairs to fortify themselves at one of the many fast food buffets that appear before us this week, waiting for the 49ers to arrive.

It is now just after 9:00 a.m. and San Francisco has just arrived, but the time we get in touch is also increasing. I go back and visit, among other things, the favorite son of Chicago (actually Arlington Heights), Jimmy Garoppolo and I’ll tell you tomorrow.

It’s Super Bowl week in Miami right now and the only thing we really don’t have enough of is time.

Hopefully this year we can save more of it for Sunday and the game.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition