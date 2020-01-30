Hub Arkush: Why does Goodell even attend the end-of-season press conference when he doesn’t say anything? | National sport

MIAMI – One of the oldest traditions of the Super Bowl took place on Wednesday at the Super Bowl LIV, the Commissioner’s annual press conference.

Unfortunately, over the past few seasons, what Pete Rozelle, Paul Tagliabue and Roger Goodell called the annual State of the League address, which was often one of the most important and important events of the Super Bowl week, has been manipulated and minimized the address, now more precisely called “State of Denial”.

For six decades, the press process took place on Friday afternoon, after all the other pre-game hype had spread to illuminate everything that was relevant to the success and enjoyment of the game and to ensure that all the media was in the Location were available to participate.

However, three years ago, the Houston league quietly moved the press professional to early Wednesday afternoon, away from the media’s central meeting point, and at a time when most media were still knee-deep to talk about teams and other events to report.

It has stayed that way, as it is a real disadvantage for both the media and fans.

Goodell answered a total of 20 questions, with the majority of the media following local concerns about future games and concessions in London, Mexico City, and Toronto, and stadium concerns in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Buffalo wasted time on this particular event.

Surprisingly, none of the questions were about the office, although some of us tried to get the microphone for additional questions when the event was surprisingly short.

In fairness to Goodell, it is certainly not his fault that none of the 20 questions he received dealt with any of the key issues the game is facing today.

The first question was about player security and the Commissioner replied: “Security is our player’s top priority and is our top priority. Especially in the past 10 to 15 years, we’ve made over 50 rule changes to make our game more secure.

“We’ve made changes to the equipment, especially the helmet. Six new models are coming this year that will increase the innovation and frankly the quality of the helmets our players wear.

“We are also obviously working on researching which techniques should be removed from the game. This is how we change our rules.

“With all of these changes, we’ve made our game more secure.

“You mentioned that concussions increased, but after a record drop of just under 30 percent last year, they increased only slightly and statistically insignificantly.”

I have no doubt that Goodell really cares about player safety, but I’m not sure if it was the smartest way to call an additional concussion insignificant?

I am also confident that Goodell is deeply concerned about domestic violence, to which he partially said: “I think we have to be incredibly responsive. I think we’ve made changes that I would call productive Make sure some of these things don’t happen.

“But we have to constantly follow our guidelines and try to do everything possible to prevent these terrible situations from occurring.”

The real problem is that the league continues to chase it.

The lack of minority trainers and front desk clerks appears to be a burgeoning problem – and Goodell has not tried to hide from it.

“Sure, we are not where we want to be in this area. You know that overall we have a lot of work on our policies. It is clear that they need to be changed and we need something better. There’s no reason to think things will get better next year without this kind of change.

“We’re trying to figure out what we can do next and we need to make these changes.”

You won’t find an answer there either.

Realistically speaking, the biggest problem the NFL is facing today is an expiring collective agreement after the 2020 season.

“As I said, we will not be negotiating this in a press conference.

“We have had an incredibly positive dialogue in discussions and have made great strides in the past seven or eight months since these discussions started.

“The process will continue and if we all feel comfortable we will reach an agreement. I don’t know when that will be, but I think it’s more important to get it right. “

In other words, whatever the Commissioner knows, he will not share it with us.

Listen, Goodell has an incredibly difficult job. Really, I mean.

What would you expect with annual sales of $ 30-40 million?

It was difficult to break away from today’s press representative without wondering why hold the press conference in the first place when he won’t tell us what’s really important?

