Huge 55 m long water slide from Waikato with parked sprinklers

A DIY water slide that Taupō planted in a Waikato paddock has gotten into an uncomfortable situation.

The 55-meter water slide, which leads down a steep hill and costs US $ 5 per head, has become a playground for children and large children who are looking forward to an adventure with “g-force”.

There’s only one problem. The used water slide has no resource permit.

Bucking Boar Cornfield Maze opened in 2013 as Te Kowhai Amusement Park and features a corn maze, a petting zoo, a pop-up café, an inflatable water slide, and now a fiberglass slide for families.

Bucking Boar Cornfield Maze’s used fiberglass water slide. (Stuff)

The fiberglass water slide was released to the public in early January. Since then, a video of the “middle” curves and turns has been distributed on Facebook, which contains 1,300 comments and 279 shares.

Many families were keen to get involved, but the parents quickly realized on arrival that the video did not show “how much it throws you around”.

Or that there is no pool or pond in the end, just a moldy mat.

“We have always had something like a water slide in natural terrain … but we saw this new slide that was advertised on the Facebook marketplace in Taupō,” said owner Paul Christensen.

“So we moved it to Waikato and renovated and put it together, but not in the same configuration.”

Paul Christensen, the owner of Bucking Boar Cornfield Maze, has put together a used fiberglass water slide. (Stuff)

The water slide received the complete DIY treatment with sand, glass fiber and paint application. There are garden sprinklers attached to the side, held by fence posts, and there is a tub for draining water.

Christensen said it would cost him around $ 7,000 to renovate. When asked why there is no pool below, he said if he had “a few thousand more” he would like to add a pool.

Since the opening, he said, there have been no injuries he knows of.

“The slide also has a long straight line at the end that slows you down before you can get out of it and exit the slide.”

When Stuff visited the site, however, many people slid straight down and ended up failing.

“The kids love it. If something is too boring for you, people don’t usually come back, so we want it to be exciting and safe at the same time,” he said.

“Anyone who goes under for the first time receives instructions, I’ve spoken to many (amusement park owners) and we have the same procedures as them.”

He originally told Stuff that the film had a resource permit and that North East Safety had classified it as low risk.

Mats are provided so people can slow down on the slide. However, sunscreen, slippery clothing, and weight all contribute to speed. (Stuff)

“The guy who rates all of Rotorua’s attractions like the Zorb and the Skyline has taken health and safety measures for us and we are classified as low risk.”

However, the Waikato District Council announced that the structure had no resource approval and has been closed until official approval has been received.

The Waikato District Council granted permission in April 2013 to use the site as a public maze, which included a number of other related activities.

In December 2017, a change in the original consent for a coffee cart and the addition of other activities, including the original water slide and bouncy castles, was granted, but not for the new slide.

Christensen said the Council had told him that he did not need to request a change in the original consent.

“They said it was okay. We just wanted to make the water slide safer and better than our old slide,” said Christensen.

“We are in the process of changing our resource consent.”

According to a spokesman for the Waikato District Council, changes in resource permits depend on what they were granted for and what conditions are also set out in the consent.

Variations are often required when a water slide is at a certain height above the ground or when several changes have been made.

“You need a resource permit from your community if you want to do a planned activity that is intended for use in an environment that is inconsistent with the Resource Management Act (RMA), related regulations, and your local district or regional plan.

“It is a legal requirement to obtain such approval before this activity is set up. A resource permit includes conditions to prevent, remedy, or mitigate the environmental impact of an activity. The resource permit ensures that all effects of the activity are met Insist on the environment and operate sustainably and ensure that the enjoyment of the environment is not impaired by others.

Bucking Boar Cornfield Maze’s water slide is rated this week.

WorkSafe has not been made aware of any health and safety defects related to the Bucking Boar Cornfield Maze.

According to the Health and Safety at Work Act (2015), the main task of the company is to deal with all dangers or risks for its employees or in this case for customers. This includes the establishment of detailed health and safety systems.