Huge Brother Suspends Filming As Crew Member Will get COVID-19 Testing

Major Brother Australia has quickly shut down creation as a crew member is becoming tested for coronavirus, prompting others to self-isolate as a precaution.

The reboot, which is at this time currently being filmed in Manly’s North Head for Channel Seven, has been halted for at minimum two times while the member of staff members awaits coronavirus results just after their housemate tested optimistic to the virus, Tv set Blackbox stories.

The show’s creation corporation Endemol Shine Australia gave the pursuing statement to Television Blackbox.

“We have been designed informed that a Huge Brother crew member has been exposed to an individual who has tested favourable for COVID-19. The crew member is now experience well and demonstrating no signs of the virus, even so is remaining tested and now self-isolating. As a precaution the web site is presently in lock down pending tests and further more tips. We go on to function within all Federal and Point out guidelines and will generally make the well being, safety and very well-being of our solid and crew our range 1 precedence. Housemates have been brought up to date with the existing situation”.

If the team member exams beneficial to the virus, production could be completely halted for two months as a precautionary measure.

Endemol Shine Australia is nevertheless to remark on no matter if the housemates have remained in the studio compound while the crew are self-isolating.

The demonstrate began filming very last thirty day period, just just before the Entire world Wellbeing Organisation declared the coronavirus a pandemic. This is the initial time in the show’s background that it has been pre-recorded.

The news comes just more than a person 7 days just after the contestants had been knowledgeable of the existing worldwide wellbeing crisis.

