‘huge-coronary-heart,-personality’:-pals-and-family-recall-twister-sufferer-leisha-rittenberry

The last time Wendy Cowan-William observed Leisha Liz Rittenberry, it was in the embrace of a hug.

The proprietor of the bar Temptation in Cookeville observed Rittenberry and her fiance, John Letts, for the past four to five decades as regulars at the institution. Now, William stated their bar local community is unfortunate that will no for a longer period be the situation.

Rittenberry, 28, was one of 25 who died simply because of the tornado that ravaged Center Tennessee on early Tuesday. She was 1 of the 18 who died in Putnam County.

“I want people today to recall what a enormous coronary heart and character she had,” William claimed. “She was just one particular of these people you quickly had been drawn to. … If you were being sitting down in the area, your eyes would get drawn to her. She was whole of lifestyle. It’s sad she’s gone.”

William reported karaoke was 1 of Rittenberry’s favourite routines at Temptation, which was a hobby she shared with her dad, Doug Gaskin, of Charleston, South Carolina. Nevertheless the two lived apart after she moved to Tennessee right before superior faculty, Gaskin shared recollections of the two singing. That really like also translated to her sending her father videos from TikTok.

“She beloved to read, but she cherished the app TikTok and was constantly on there and creating faces, signing and performing indication language,” her father explained.

Rittenberry grew up in South Carolina and was near with her aunt Besty Gaskin in her younger several years. Gaskin stated she experienced fond recollections seeing Rittenberry go by elementary and center college ahead of moving to Tennessee with her mom when her mom and dad divided.

“She was a fun person,” Betsy Gaskin claimed. “She had a good coronary heart. She was a excellent kid. This whole thing is so shocking. I observed it on Facebook she died, and I misplaced it.”

Rittenberry labored at Bojangles and later worked at Speedway in Cookeville. Most not too long ago, she experienced transferred her work to Speedway in Lebanon on North Cumberland Avenue.

“She was a great employee, and we are likely to skip her,” management wrote in a assertion.

A GoFundMe account has been established up by household for Rittenberry’s funeral prices.

Funeral services haven’t still been declared.

