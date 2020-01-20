Huge fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, injures 2

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) – Two people were injured in a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Seal Beach, officials said.

Flames were seen shooting from the building on Montecito Road just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Huntington Beach and Long Beach responded to the scene.

The fire was put out around 1:30 a.m., according to the OCFA.

Five of the 16 units in the complex were damaged. One unit where the shooting started and one below suffered significant damage while three other units suffered minor damage.

All the units were uninhabitable because the electricity was cut and more than 20 adults and at least 13 children were displaced, said OCFA.

Two people suffered minor burns while trying to put out the fire, fire officials said. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

At least one of the units had some sort of hoarding situation, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.