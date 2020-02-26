huge-fireplace-breaks-out-at-marathon-refinery-in-close-proximity-to-los-angeles

CARSON, Calif. — Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a huge refinery fireplace that quickly closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.

Our sister station KABC-Television set reports the hearth from the Marathon Petroleum Company was seen from miles absent, as the plumes of smoke were soaring up hundreds of ft into the air. The refinery is positioned 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Hearth Section explained an explosion went off before the hearth commenced burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the section explained.

Personnel from the refinery ended up maintaining the flames in look at as a result of “fastened ground screens” though functioning to depressurize the process, hearth officers reported. Authorities secured a perimeter close to the refinery and did not foresee needing to evacuate people, officers reported.

Marathon is the most significant refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil potential of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the firm’s web site. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, together with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-quality propylene, gasoline-quality coke, significant gas oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not straight away ensure what sparked the hearth. No accidents have been claimed so far.