Huge, golf-sized hailstones smash Canberra

Huge hailstones have whipped Canberra as dangerous storm cells move through southeastern Australia.

Windows were smashed, trees felled, and residents were forced to seek shelter when the storm hit the capital this afternoon.

Locals exchanged photos of the destruction on social media and showed hailstones the size of golf balls.

Parliament building in Canberra. (AAP) A tree on Northbourne Avenue, north of Canberra. (9News / Harry Frost) Canberra was smashed by a huge hailstorm. (ACT-ESA)

A number of storm cells are currently moving over NSW, which are likely to produce harmful, locally destructive winds, large and possibly huge hailstones, and heavy rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this morning that severe thunderstorms from north Newcastle to the coast between New South Wales and Victoria are likely.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the southwestern slopes and parts of the southern plateaus, the midwestern slopes and plains, the Riverina, the lower west and the regions of the Snowy Mountains.

Areas where severe storms are expected include Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera, and Tumbarumba affected by the bushfire.

A complete fire ban was imposed for the northwestern fire weather area in NSW today.

The warnings come as harmful winds of thunderstorms swept dust storms across central NSW on Sunday, changing the time of day to night.

Videos posted on social media showed dust storms that fell on Dubbo and the surrounding cities and were so dense that they blocked the sun.

At 6:30 p.m. a gust of 94 km / h was recorded in Parkes, while a gust of 107 km / h was recorded in Dubbo at 7:45 p.m., the BOM announced.

Bureau meteorologist Rose Barr said it rained heavily yesterday in the central and northern parts of NSW and east of the mountain ranges.

A nine-year-old girl runs into an apocalyptic dust storm in Nyngan, central NSW. (Marcia Macmillan) Spectacular dust storms that were raised before thunderstorms hit much of western New South Wales on Sunday. This picture was taken west of Orange. (SMH / Nick Moir) A dust storm rolls across Western Orange, NSW on Sunday. (SMH / Nick Moir)

Many cities on the central north coast and in the northern river region received between 100 and 180 mm between 9 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. yesterday.

Rainstorms relieved parts of the drought-struck NSW and helped firefighters slow the spread of bushfires and establish boundary lines before there was an increased risk of fire in the middle of the week.

“(On Monday) we have a very active thunderstorm forecast, particularly in the south-eastern and central-eastern parts of the state and in parts of the south-western slopes,” said Barr.

The winds will move more and more from the north and west in the middle of the week and bring drier and warmer air and higher fire risk on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain returns on Friday and at the weekend.