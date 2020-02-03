Huge media presence in Iowa for the caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – Thousands of journalists gathered in Des Moines over the weekend through Monday to learn the results of the incoming caucuses.

The media archiving center in the Iowa Events Center was not running smoothly on Monday evening. Things really got going on Sunday afternoon when journalists came to Des Moines.

But wherever you looked on Monday, you probably saw a camera, a light, or a journalist working on filing their stories.

Journalists said after hearing about it for months, it was a great opportunity to finally see what people think and who they choose.

“And a little foresighted for the next race in New Hampshire, and it will feel like the campaign is finally going to go ahead and all of the conversations and preparations we have made,” said Feature Story News reporter Kate Fisher. “It feels like it really is a strong start.”

Fisher is an international journalist. She said it also helps her better understand how the whole process works when she is in Des Moines.

By Michaela Feldmann, KTIV

