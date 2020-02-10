Huge number, Academy calls

Pop superstar Janelle Monae opened the 2020 Academy Awards with a swinging production number that also represented a swing for snubbing directors at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Oscar show opened on Sunday evening, in which Monae “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood ”by turning into a cardigan while singing the legendary theme song of the children’s show. The diva then started in a swing-infused production number that was supported by dancers in nominated costumes.

On the way, Monae called the academy and said, “Tonight we’re celebrating all the amazing talent in this room. We’re celebrating all the women who made phenomenal films and I’m so proud to be here as a black, weird artist and to tell stories. “

She also led the crowd in a call and answer action, but some stars were too shy to join when it was their turn to use the microphone.

But Monae was the star and she brought the house down.

