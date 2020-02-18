[huge-time-adolescence-red-band-trailer-starring-pete-davidson]

Massive Time Adolescence pink band trailer starring Pete Davidson

Hulu has produced the official pink band trailer for director Jason Orley’s future directorial debut comedy movie titled Major Time Adolescence, starring SNL member Pete Davidson (King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad) and Griffin Gluck (American Vandal, Locke & Vital). The movie will have its theatrical launch in select theaters on March 13 and on Hulu on March 20. Verify out the video below!

Prepared and directed by Jason Orley, Significant Time Adolescence will stick to the tale of Mo Harris, a suburban teen who comes of age beneath the destructive direction of his best friend, an aimless college dropout named Zeke, who is also the ex-boyfriend of Mo’s sister.

The movie will star Pete Davidson (Set It Up, King of Staten Island) as Zeke, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal, Locke & Important) as Mo, Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale, Euphoria) as Holly, Colson Baker a.k.a Machine Gun Kelly (Fowl Box) as Nick, Thomas Barbusca (The Mick) as Jon, Oona Laurence (Southpaw, Poor Moms) as Sophie, Julia Murney as Sherri and two-time Emmy winner Jon Cryer (Two and a 50 % Guys) as Reuben.

Massive Time Adolescence is executive created by Ryan Bennett, Michael Glassman, and Michelle Knudsen with Mickey Liddell, Jeremy Garelick, Mason Novick, Will Phelps, Pete Shilaimon, Glen Trotiner and Amy Breuer serving as producers.

The film had its earth premiere at the 2019 Sundance Movie Competition the place early assessments promptly praised Davidson for his first major general performance. It is at this time sitting down at a 91% fresh new rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

