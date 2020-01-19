Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey made an appointment with their parents

He may be a Cockney gangster in his latest film The Gentlemen, but Hugh Grant recently took on a different role … he plays Cupid for his father.

The 59-year-old actor has arranged for his father to be “hot” with none other than co-star Matthew McConaughey’s mother.

Yes, you read that correctly!

The potential step-brothers report that Mary Kathlene McCabe and James Grant should have their first date within a few days.

“They are supposed to meet next week and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” McConaughey, 50, told Entertainment Tonight.

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant take part in the NY Photo Call for “The Gentlemen” at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on January 11, 2020. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for STXfilms) (Getty Images for STXfilms)

The friends recognized their stepbrother potential in December when they jointly conducted first press interviews for the film, which opened in Australia on January 1st.

While talking to his family about their Christmas and New Year plans, Grant asked McConaughey: “Does your 87-year-old mother want a beautiful 91-year-old Englishman?”

With a little luck, the two families can spend their next vacation time together!

Surprisingly, this is not the first love match between the respected actors. Grant’s former friend Elizabeth Hurley recently made headlines when she found out McConaughey was her favorite actor she kissed … on the big screen.

Matthew McConaughey and Liz Hurley in Edtv. (Getty)

The 54-year-old actress, previously engaged to Shane Warne, was interviewed last month in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about her favorite on-screen kiss.

Hurley thought about the question for a moment before discovering McConaughey played a prominent role.

“Best? Uh … there are so many,” said Hurley. “Maybe Matthew McConaughey. It was a film called EDtv that was made by Ron Howard.

“We kissed a lot,” joked Hurley.

McConaughey and Grant have been lauded in The Gentlemen for their transformative accomplishments as respected London drug lords.

The film, written and directed by Guy Ritchie, also features Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery.

Actors who became completely unrecognizable for roles