Hugh Grant brought his father together with Matthew McConaughey’s mother

In extremely healthy news from Hollywood, Hugh Grant has set his father on a “brand new” date Matthew McConaugheyIs mother.

The idea for a date came up in December when the two prepressed their film The gentlemen,

While the two were discussing their Christmas and New Year plans, Hugh Grant asked his co-star, “Does your 87-year-old mother want a beautiful 91-year-old Englishman?”

Now it seems that this idea has become a potential romance. Speak with Entertainment tonightMcConaughey said the date was on.

“They are supposed to meet next week and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” he said, and Grant joked that the encounter would be “blazing hot.”

will Mary Kathlene McCabe and James Grant turn out to be Hollywood’s new power couple? Only time will tell, I think.

The gentlemen who opened in Australia on January 1st play the leading role Charlie Hunnam. Henry Golding. Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery alongside McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

Written and staged by Guy RitchieIt tells the story of an American in London trying to get rid of his “marijuana empire”.

Getty Images / Slaven Vlasic