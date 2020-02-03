Hugh Grant said “Well Done, Jones” to Renee Zellweger

Hugh Grant is known for a variety of things, but mostly the source of many love relationships – meaning that many of us have loved Hugh Grant from the moment we saw four weddings and a funeral and beyond, but that love remains , When Renée Zellweger took BAFTA home for her role in Judy, the reunion of Grant and Zellweger brought all of our feelings to the surface.

It was easy, just Hugh Grant who performed after Renée Zellweger won the BAFTAs, but for those of us who are still fascinated by the story of Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy, we probably remember their own Daniel Cleaver.

Hugh Grant, who made Bridget Jones’ diary references when he presented them after Renée Zellweger’s victory, is the happy thought I’ll take with me today # BAFTAspic.twitter.com / jbKiXMoGlR

– Raw ♦ ️ (@rawcinemaa) February 2, 2020

(Before we continue, shout at Adam Driver’s completely confused face.)

Daniel Cleaver (Grant) was, of course, Bridget Jones’ (Zellweger) boss who flirted with her and even built a relationship until Bridget noticed he was cheating on her and dropping him. Since Bridget Jones’ diary is technically based on pride and prejudice, Daniel Cleaver is the Wickham of this situation.

The love story of Bridget and Mark Darcy always included Daniel Cleaver – even in Bridget Jones’ baby (the novel), but since Grant wasn’t in the third film, this Cleaver spot was taken over by Patrick Dempsey’s character. I really couldn’t tell you his name because I didn’t care. He wasn’t Mark and he wasn’t Daniel. Even so, it was enough to just look back Hugh Grant with Renée Zellweger to make us scream.

As expected, those of us who saw Bridget Jones arguing over Daniel or Mark lost our collective mind because of the recall. Frankly, all I needed was Colin Firth who showed up and said, “I like you very much the way you are,” and I could have died happily.

I love that every woman in the audience laughed at Hugh Grant’s Bridget Jones joke and every other man looked a bit baffled. #BAFTAs

– Helen O’Hara (@HelenLOHara) February 2, 2020

Omg Hugh Grant has just made a reference from Bridget Jones. I live! #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/vfw2xhgzji

– K (@ koppite96) February 2, 2020

I love that @HackedOffHugh threw a little #DanielCleaver into his @ BAFTA appearance last night by saying “Well done Jones”. A very nice touch. pic.twitter.com/zFZdPvhjpr

– Kelly Walker🍍 (@ KellyWalker1972) February 3, 2020

Hugh Grant, who continues my favorite character from my favorite film … I cry https://t.co/RmCT9rIdNZ

– melanie (@hohoharrison) February 3, 2020

“Well done, Jones!”

hugh grant + renée zellweger see you again at the baftas is the best pic.twitter.com/x29QbcS7Hf

– jay (@simmoslxter) February 2, 2020

OMG OMG OMG

Hugh Grant was just entering the # Baftas stage after Renee Zellweger won and said:

“Well done, Jones. That was a very stupid little dress. “Pic.twitter.com/6N6FnGwosM

– Laughfrodisiac (@Laughfrodisiac) February 2, 2020

The joy we got from this simple reaction shows how much we still love the Bridget Jones series. Bridget Jones was a woman struggling with what she should be and with her own feelings about the men in her life. She was always a character who made mistakes and tried to find a way to improve herself, even if she didn’t necessarily have to change who she was.

So I only wish Hugh Grant had decided to get Bridget Jones’ baby? Absolutely. Daniel and Mark are arguing again and this time who the father was? Sign me up! I’m making a fourth film with exactly the same plot as the third. I do not care!

