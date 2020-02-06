Hugh Jackman honors friend Kirk Douglas with a sweet contribution

Hugh Jackman heartily thanked Kirk Douglas, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 103.

The 51-year-old Jackman shared the deceased actor in a touching Instagram post with a series of photos in which he described the deceased actor as “larger than life”.

“Kirk Douglas was one of the greatest actors of all time. When he was on screen, you couldn’t take his eyes off him. He was bigger than life,” wrote Jackson on February 7th.

Kirk Douglas and Hugh Jackman. (Instagram)

“A few years ago, he invited Deb and me for tea. It was one of the best afternoons we’ve ever spent. Kirk told amazing stories … He was so funny, self-deprecating, polite, and brutally honest.”

Jackman remembered the moment when Douglas asked him and his wife Debra to attend a live reading of his book KIRK AND ANNE: Letters of Love.

“We jumped and immediately agreed. It was a great honor to portray Kirk and read his deeply personal words,” continued Jackman.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness, Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne Buydens. (Instagram)

“He has played so many roles in his long and respectable life. But I think the role that pleased him the most was that of the father, the grandfather, the friend and the man. We send Anne, Michael and the whole family our love and condolences to the Douglas family. “

Hollywood paid respect to the acting legend yesterday after the news of his death came.

Members of the film industry such as Danny DeVito, William Shatner and Rob Reiner have expressed their condolences to Douglas on their social media pages.

Kirk Douglas and Danny DeVito in 2011. (Getty)

The Spartacus actor, whose incredible film career spanned six decades, died on February 5 at his home in Beverly Hills, California.

“With great sadness, my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” said his son Michael Douglas in a statement from People.

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

The actor added: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful one Husband. “

