hugh-jackman-in-talks-for-bee-gees-biopic?

Is Hugh Jackman definitely in talks to star in a Bee Gees biopic? Which is what a single of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop looked into the casting rumor and we have discovered the truth of the matter.

In accordance to the Globe, Jackman is on the verge of closing a $15 million offer to portray disco icon Barry Gibb in a biopic about the Bee Gees. An unidentified insider tells the outlet, “He’s a enormous fan and has campaigned for this part, and lucky for him he’s 1st selection and already has the self-confidence of the studio and producers.”

The alleged supply carries on, “The film is likely to explore the Bee Gees at the peak of their results, all through the ‘Saturday Night time Fever’ period, and Hugh is extra than ready to accomplish the tunes himself 100 % – like Taron Egerton did in the Elton John motion picture, Rocketman.” The unidentified tipster provides, “Hugh just cannot hold out to get into character. He’s been practising his falsetto every day!”

Here’s what’s accurate about the tabloid’s tale: there’s a Bee Gees biopic in the operates. Here’s what’s fake: all the things else. Despite what the magazine’s nameless insider states, Jackman’s spokespersons tells Gossip Cop that he is not in talks for the job. It’s harmless to say that the actor’s rep, who’s experienced to converse on his behalf, understands a lot more about his job than any tabloid.

It need to also be famous, the Bee Gees biopic is however in the scripting stage – meaning there is not a finished screenplay to mail to actors, nor is casting underway just but. There is also not a one Hollywood trade publication reporting that Jackman is connected to the biopic. The gossip media isn’t known to get casting scoops. To the opposite, tabloids are regarded for making up bogus casting rumors – specially when it arrives to stars actively playing other stars in biopics.

In 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Globe’s sister publication, the Nationwide Enquirer, for falsely saying Ryan Gosling, Mel Gibson, Michael Douglas and a number of other actors have been in talks to portray George Michael in a biopic about the late singer. Prior to that, various retailers wrongly documented that Justin Bieber would be starring in a George Michael biopic.

In 2017, Gossip Cop debunked an Enquirer posting about Miley Cyrus and Paris Jackson combating above enjoying Madonna in a biopic. And just past calendar year, Lifetime & Design and style manufactured up a story about Jennifer Garner playing Melania Trump in a biopic about the to start with woman. Some of these biopics in question aren’t even in advancement. At the very least, the Bee Gees biopic is a serious project – just not a single that Jackman is associated in.