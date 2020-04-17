Wolverine could have been Jalika, and yes, it’s okay to feel as if robbed of something brilliant. In a wide-ranging new interview with The Daily Beast, Hugh Jackman revealed that he had rejected his role in cats because of availability issues. While he did not share what singing / dancing / milk substitute cat he could play, the news that he was almost joined by Dame Judy Dench, Taylor Swift and Idris Alba in the mesmerizing fiasco.

It’s not too surprising that the X-Men actor has been offered a role in the fateful processing. He and director Tom Hopper previously worked on Les Misérables. In fact, Jackman’s role as Jean and Jane earned him his first Oscar nomination. “You know, Tom phoned me early because we did Les Mis together, and there were some options based on availability and time, and I really … Yeah, I just wasn’t available at the time,” Jackman said.

Although cats received a rotten score of 20% from critics of rotten tomatoes, the actor still has nothing but good things to say about his director Les Mis. Asked if he was relieved that he rejected Hopper’s offer, Jackman replied, “I’m in the theater, man, and I don’t want to engage people’s basses – or jump on strip sheets.” He added that he had not even seen the movie by saying, “I haven’t seen it, and Tom Hopper is one of the great filmmakers we have.”

For those who have seen Cats, Jackman’s idea would be to participate in a movie better than the same cat lot that Swift has slipped from a bunt in the movie. It’s not like there was a shortage of major stars in the musical, so Jackman’s very presence was unlikely to have saved the film. But it would certainly add another layer of strangeness by creating a furry X-Men reunion between actor and co-star Sir Ian McClellan.

Universal pictures

Critics did not like the processing of cat movies, but the musical still found an audience – even without Jackman. That audience rejoiced at the absurdity of the movie, which may not have been Hopper’s original plan, but they promised that cats would continue to be one of the strangest Hollywood movies to date. The award-winning Razzie has already inspired Rush-style horror show poetry throughout exhibitions, and demands from Universal for #ReleaseTheButtholeCut.

Whether you like it, hate it, or just confuse it, you have to admit that cats left a lasting impression. However, probably the best thing is that Jackman didn’t accept Hopper’s offer to be in the movie, because his / BFF meltdown Ryan Reynolds would never have allowed him to live it.