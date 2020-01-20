Hugh Laurie shines in the otherwise confused premiere of Avenue 5

Photo: Alex Bailey (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Avenue 5 shimmers against the emptiness of space. The luxury spaceship is three weeks away on its maiden voyage, an eight-week cruise around Saturn. The ship has an elegant design with curved lines and an immaculate white-gold interior. While the camera follows the confident and easy-going captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), the reassuring score and fluent conversation assures the audience that they are in safe hands. But right away something is wrong on Avenue 5. One of the helmsmen interrupts the captain to comment on the name of a passenger and at best appears to be uninterested in his work. At the buffet, an automated video screen shows customer care member Matt Spencer (Zach Woods) invites passengers for brunch. This type of advertising would become obsolete after a few days in space, let alone a few weeks later.

These discrepancies prevail when billionaire Herman Judd (Josh Gad), an aerospace entrepreneur, comes into the picture. He is the boss of Judd Galaxy, the company behind Avenue 5, and a disgusting, spoiled baby. No one in Judd’s life has pushed back his decisions for a long time, not even his apparently professional right-hander Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura). Ryan is visibly upset with Judd, but even he gets involved with Judd’s nonsense.

Suddenly, the exaggerated decor, the incessant ads, and the meaningless record make it the largest yoga class in space! – Sense. Every aspect of the ship is based on Judd’s whims, and the premiere appears to be putting together a capable core crew to juggle Judd’s eccentricity with the arguments of the legitimate, difficult passengers. “I Was Flying” introduces four such travelers: the contentious couple Mia and Doug (Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer) and the interfering busy body Karen Kelly (Rebecca Front), who is shadowed by her pushover husband Frank (Andy Buckley) becomes. Mia and Doug’s “Save the Marriage” cruise failed completely and Karen would like to speak to the manager. About everything.

Director Rav Mulcair (Nikki Amuka-Bird) monitors the progress of Avenue 5. Everything is going well, although Rav’s nerves seem a little tense. However, Judd is not satisfied. There is a delay of 26 seconds between the ship and the mission control, and despite the fact that there is nothing to do – spoiler alarm: the space is large – Judd demands a solution. Two of the ship’s engineers, Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow) and Joe, are said to pretend to be working on it. Joe is in a space suit outside the ship and plays with the coms. Billie is inside and watches the sensors when something goes wrong. The ship’s gravity turns and everyone on board is thrown to the port side. There’s slapstick and a lot of humor when the passengers are thrown around, including a very unfortunate passenger in the spa whose acupuncture treatment goes a bit deeper than intended.

Billie resolves the situation in a few moments, but the damage has already been done. The ship got off course slightly. What was originally an eight-week cruise will now be a three-year trip. Why would a ship like this have no reserve boosters or other missiles to adjust its trajectory in an emergency? Such questions can easily be passed on to the leadership of Herman Judd, and the unwillingness of someone in orbit to tell him messages he doesn’t want to hear. What matters now is the difficult reality they face. Joe died in a crazy accident when the ship’s gravity was restored and accidentally jerked straight into his drill, leaving Billie the new chief engineer on board. As Matt turns under the pressure of the fears and worries of the passengers, Billie, Ryan, Judd and Iris know exactly what happened and what comes next.

Then comes the big turn of the premiere: Ryan is not the captain of the ship, but an actor hired by real captain Joe to take care of the passengers and crew. Now that Joe is dead, Ryan has no idea what to do and the only area where he has a lot of experience is communicating with passengers and projecting calm and security. Apparently only Joe knew that, though Billie isn’t surprised, and that leaves Avenue 5 with a questionable, even nonexistent chain of command. Judd is used to being in charge, but he’s an idiot. Billie is the most knowledgeable of the crew, but has no leadership experience. Ryan is in the way above his head, but removing him from command would send the already panicked passengers over the edge. The premiere ends with Karen kicking up an S-storm among the passengers after hearing about her new return date, and Ryan heads out to address everyone and do his best to keep the peace until the Mission control has been achieved or Billie or anyone else can save the day. And with that, Avenue 5 is off, the cards are on the table, and the authors are ready to have fun in a ridiculous but fun premise.

The setup on paper is interesting and there is certainly a lot of material for the creator Armando Iannucci to play with. Unfortunately, the premiere is interrupted because she spends so much time setting up her plot and introducing her huge ensemble that she leaves no time to have fun. The two most distinctive and memorable characters – Judd and Karen – are deliberately irritating, and both have been placed in positions of authority over the rest of the ensemble. Nobody talks back to Judd, and as a (presumably) rich passenger, Karen is very comfortable tossing her weight around. This, along with the weird decisions about Matt, results in a surprisingly unbalanced outing that’s more annoying than entertaining.

There are some problems to be solved, but this premiere is worth seeing because of Hugh Laurie’s appearance as Ryan. The scene in which Ryan’s actual role on the ship is shown is fantastic, without a doubt the best of the premiere, and the new context that gives Laurie’s accent work in this scene guarantees an immediate repeat of the premiere. Laurie switches back and forth between his American and English accents, literally depending on the stressors of the situation. It is clear that he is having a great time and that alone is enough to get viewers to come back. Lenora Crichlow is charismatic and fun as Billie and will be a good partner for Laurie as Ryan and Billie try to find their way in their new situation, and Suzy Nakamura is wonderfully dry like Iris. “I Was Flying” is a far cry from the cutting, brilliant premiere of Iannucci’s earlier series “Veep”, but if the authors can optimize the power dynamics a bit or even give the audience a break from the more blatant characters, Avenue 5 can find his room legs.

