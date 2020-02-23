[hughes-fears-indian-closure,-bank-disruptions-over-unpaid-costs]



FILE Picture: A view of telecom towers installed about the buildings is pictured in Srinagar, June three, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Picture

February 23, 2020

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. satellite broadband provider Hughes Network Methods could have to shut its Indian operations due to unpaid levies owed to the government, which could put hundreds of banking products and services at threat, a corporation letter found by Reuters showed.

India’s Supreme Court docket late final year requested a range of telecom firms, which includes Hughes and larger sized corporations like Vodafone , to pay out billions of dollars owed to the authorities.

Hughes’ India unit gives companies to protection, instruction and banking sectors in the state and informed India’s telecoms minister in a letter dated Feb. 20 that it faces bankruptcy as it can’t pay out the 6 billion rupees ($84 million) it owes.

The closure of the organization could disrupt connectivity at additional than 70,000 banking locations and a lot of critical satellite networks in the Indian navy, army and railways, Hughes’ India President Partho Banerjee stated in the letter, which was witnessed by Reuters.

“We are facing a substantial demand from customers … which by no implies is serviceable by us and is in fact pushing our corporation towards bankruptcy & closure,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

“This is an SOS request,” he added. The firm says the government’s telecoms department had created an incorrect calculation of the dues a lot more than a decade back which has ballooned to $84 million with interest and penalties.

Hughes, when approached by Reuters for remark, would not comment on the material of the letter but reported in a statement it “remains committed to India” and would proceed to present companies to its customers.

India’s telecoms ministry did not answer to a request for comment.

Vodafone Idea, which owes $3.nine billion in dues, fascination and penalties, has previously warned of a possible exit, putting at risk 13,000 staff and billions of bucks in lender loans.

India’s assert for unpaid dues followed a dispute with providers over how altered gross profits, a percentage of which providers will need to pay out to the govt as payment, was calculated.

Though the $84 million Hughes owes is significantly lesser than the sums owed by more substantial peers, a enterprise document from December confirmed it was continue to additional than 3 instances its web value in India.

“This, if not settled, will make the operation unviable so rendering numerous buyers like banking companies, other enterprises and important govt networks with out any connectivity,” the organization said in a different December letter to the govt.

Hughes, which is portion of U.S.-dependent satellite team Echostar Corp , mentioned in December 2018 it had been picked out to present large-general performance satellite broadband process for India’s naval communications network.

The company also presents communication expert services to far more than 30 general public and personal banking companies in India, in accordance to its web site.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Sam Holmes)