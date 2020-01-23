Hugo Lloris returns for Tottenham to play against Norwich, although Jose Mourinho will be out until February

Hugo Lloris has made a dramatic return to Tottenham, which starts with XI, just a few days after Jose Mourinho excluded him until February.

The Spurs captain has been on the sidelines since a serious elbow injury against Brighton in October.

Last Friday, Mourinho insisted that the Frenchman would not return until February at the earliest.

He said, “I said a month ago, I said February. So the normal is February. If you ask me in late February or early February, I tend to go early at this moment.

“Things are going well. He is getting his confidence back, he is training, so I would say he is one of our new players in the January transfer window.”

Spurs will face Norwich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night, looking for their first win in four Premier League games.

Christian Eriksen remains on the bench with his move to Inter Milan, and new signing Gedson Fernandes is also among the representatives while waiting for his first start.

Confirmed XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Alli, Lamela, son.

Subs: Sanchez, Dier, Gazzaniga, Eriksen, Ndombele, Fernandes, Tanganga.

Norwich: Krül, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Duda, Cantwell, Pukki.

Subs: Hernández, Lewis, Stiepermann, Trybull, Drmic, Amadou, McGovern.