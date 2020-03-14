Hugo Torres billed with impersonating Secretary of Point out worker, thieving thousands

A 47-yr-old Berwyn male has been charged with impersonating an Illinois Secretary of State personnel and offering govt work opportunities and favors in trade for funds payments.

Hugo Torres was arrested and charged with a felony rely of theft by deception of more than $10,000 and theft by deception of about $500, in accordance to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors say it’s the third time Torres has engaged such ripoffs. He is on parole soon after pleading guilty to theft fees in Will County in 2016 and in 2018 in Cook County.

At the very least four folks claimed Torres approached them boasting to be a supervisor with the Illinois Secretary of State’s place of work hunting to employ the service of workers, the lawyer general’s place of work claimed.

He normally charged them $400 income for bogus application expenses for a job test, and in some conditions claimed he could help them get a driver’s license or assistance solve targeted visitors tickets in exchange for a funds payment, prosecutors claimed.

“I find the actions of this particular person reprehensible,” Illinois Secretary of Condition Jesse White reported. “The Secretary of Condition Law enforcement and Attorney General’s office have partnered correctly on this investigation, and I want to thank Legal professional Normal Raoul for his commitment to acquiring justice in this circumstance and for the victims.”

Torres was jailed on $200,000 bail.