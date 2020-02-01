Hugs, a Guru and a Favorite Tree: Djokovic’s Unusual Way Up Sports

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after his match against Swiss Roger Federer at the Australian Open semi-finals at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, on January 30, 2020. – Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, January 30 / PRNewswire / – A strict vegetarian diet, spiritual guru and family hugs are not methods that most athletes use, but they have helped Novak Djokovic become one of the most feared tennis players in the world – and perhaps the best in the history.

The enigmatic Serb was characterized by his willingness to turn to the unusual, from hyperbaric chambers to meditation, and the Spanish guru Pepe Imaz, a former journeyman whose philosophy of “love and peace” determines his teachings.

Life was a journey for the Serbian star, who grew up in war-torn Belgrade and trained in a disused swimming pool. Today he is in the millionaire’s playground in Monte Carlo and has a record prize money of $ 140,228,279 (RM 574,393,816) for his name.

Djokovic faced questions about durability at the beginning of his career after having suffered a number of failures at the Australian Open in 2009 when he was defending title for reasons such as a toe blister or heat problems.

But he’s now more steel than snowflake – as you can see, when he won Wimbledon’s record-breaking final (almost five hours) and the finale of the Australian Open (2012), the longest Grand Slam decision maker in history, last year, which spanned 5 hours and 53 minutes.

With 16 Grand Slam titles and no signs of slowing down, Djokovic seems ready to overtake the great Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the only men on the list of all time, at the end of his career.

Frieds with a tree

While the Swiss Federer and Nadal of Spain appear as clear characters, Djokovic is the most complicated member of the Big Three of tennis.

As usual in the New York Times last year, he gets up before dawn with his family, watches the sun rise, hugs and sings, and does yoga.

The father of two has worked on various diets, including gluten-free and dairy-free, and is now a proud “plant-based athlete” – the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Game Changers”, for which he acts as executive producer.

“Hopefully I can inspire other athletes to be able to be vegetarian and recover well, have strength, have muscles,” said Djokovic, who has been a vegetarian for four and a half years.

Instead of celebrating his Australian Open victories with a party, Djokovic, a seven-time winner in Melbourne, climbs a fig tree in the city’s botanical garden.

“I have a friend there, a Brazilian fig tree that I like to climb and connect with. This is probably my favorite thing to do,” he said, according to reports.

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, but it was still three years before he took control of the sport and started a winning streak of 43 games at the beginning of 2011.

Between 2011 and 2016 Djokovic won 11 of the 24 available Grand Slam titles and reached another seven final games. Federer, who won only one major during the same period, was therefore excluded.

The wheels came off pretty suddenly for Djokovic in late 2016 when he got into a crisis and ended his 2017 season with an elbow injury after Wimbledon.

During the same period, Djokovic became a close follower of Imaz and appeared with the spiritist in a two-hour video that included meditation and long discourses on the human soul.

According to some observers, this fits a pattern in which Djokovic has been restlessly switching back and forth in search of perfection – a goal he alluded to in Melbourne, where he will play Dominic Thiem in his eighth final on Sunday.

“When I was younger, I got frustrated and impatient with little things in life, but that’s how you learn,” he said.

“You cannot be a perfect tennis player and not a person from an early age. That is why we love this beautiful thing called life.” – AFP