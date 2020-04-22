Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Responds To Divisive Avengers Group Meme

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo reacted to the controversial Avengers workforce-making meme.

Yesterday, Leisure Weekly posted a Twitter meme inquiring enthusiasts which Avengers they would incorporate to their workforce with $15. For the objective of the meme, many heroes were ranked and priced appropriately, with the characters these kinds of as Iron Guy and Captain The united states costing $5 each and every while Quicksilver and Bucky were being amid the cheapest alternatives at $1 every.

Even though the put up was probably intended to be pleasurable, some admirers were being not thrilled with the hypothetical price tag and position of selected heroes. Now, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has responded to the meme and it seems he would also like to make some changes to the regulations. In a post on his official Twitter account, Mark Ruffalo requested if he could be presented an further $14 so he could choose the primary Avengers roster, who would price a whole of $29 centered on the pricing.

You can look at out Ruffalo’s submit underneath.

Can I have yet another $14 to have the OG 6? 💚 #Avengers https://t.co/hABGQMyWit

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2020

What was your reaction to meme? Were you upset by some of the rankings or was it all just for enjoyment? What crew would establish centered on this pricing? Permit us know in the comments area below.

Mark Ruffalo most lately portrayed the Hulk in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame:

The grave system of occasions set in movement by Thanos that wiped out 50 percent the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to get a single closing stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two movies, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Electronic Hd, 4K Ultra High definition, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Resource: Mark Ruffalo