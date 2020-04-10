Hulu Claps returned to Twitter users complaining about Parasite’s translation

There could be four Oscar winners, including Best Picture, but some people still don’t get the fact that “Parasite” is what they require … that is, if they don’t speak Korean.

The South Korean movie was an instant hit when it released last year, becoming the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. It has been collecting awards and banknotes the box office, which ended with these Oscar wins, which also came for the director Bong Joon-ho, the movie (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), and the international film.

It was expected to take international film at home, and was a fierce competitor for the director, but the film’s best win was one of the Oscar’s most iconic offerings in the top ten. last year. And yet, to some troublemakers this may seem counterintuitive.

Hulu celebrated their release of the movie on Twitter on Twitter when the usual haters started giving away two dentists. Instead of letting them burn, they decided to run the Hulu social media page, shutting them down completely.

“It’s a killer movie,” wrote one user. Hulu shot, “Winning … four Oscars.” Even the official “Parasite” movie pages are included in this one, counting the reviews (with no understanding or context) with their creation.

Or as we like to call it, “FREEDOM RISK.”

– Parasite (@ParasiteMovie) April 8, 2020

They can watch their victory. Certainly critics and film critics have already made their point, and they all seem to disagree with this criticism.

But the best burn for them is when someone weeps over an issue so many Americans seem to have a foreign language image … read on!

“They are not in English, no one wants to watch a video where they have to literally read what’s going on,” said one user, though the office seemed to disagree. box for $ 50 and in the United States of Canada. Worldwide, South Korea’s highest grossing $ 266 million, means that people are ready to read it in different languages.

If you do not want to read a translation you can always learn Korean!

– Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

Hulu, however, had a perfect solution for anyone who couldn’t bring a translation. “You can learn Korean,” they advised. Or maybe the director of the film said it best to accept an Oscar for a movie with the title:

Imagine letting yourself be restricted, because you don’t want to try to read 😉 pic.twitter.com/jyvNSKRXXY

– カ リ は る か 🇯🇵🇬🇧 💙 (@SeulPika) April 9, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social programs

Instagram

All Celebs will change their hair during Quarantine