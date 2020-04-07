Human being dies at Clapham North London Underground station as Northern line providers suspended

A human being has sadly died at Clapham North London Underground station these days.

Officers have been called to the scene in south London just immediately after 10am on Tuesday, April 7.

The British Transport Police are not dealing with this as suspicious and all the things is staying completed to determine the man or woman and tell their household.

The causality brought about solutions to be suspended on the Northern line between Kennington and Morden.

Trains are now running once more but with a 15 moment hole in in between every practice.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Law enforcement claimed: “Officers were being referred to as to Clapham North Underground station soon following 10am today (7 April) subsequent reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended even so regrettably a individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now performing to recognize the man or woman and advise their spouse and children.

“The incident is not being dealt with as suspicious and a file will be well prepared for the coroner.”

