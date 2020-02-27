[human-being-dies-just-after-being-strike-by-educate-at-eden-park-station-in-beckenham]

We will use your electronic mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Detectfor details of your facts protection rights Invalid Electronic mail

A particular person who was strike by a practice in South London has died, it has been confirmed.

Unexpected emergency providers ended up identified as to Eden Park station, in Beckenham, soon after 7pm on Wednesday (February 26) subsequent experiences of a casualty on the tracks.

Trains in the area ended up halted even though paramedics and law enforcement officers attended.

Sadly, a person was pronounced useless at the scene, British Transport Police confirmed on Thursday (February 27).

A spokesperson for the drive stated: ” We have been known as to Eden Park station at 7.06pm next a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers from BTP attended together with paramedics, but unfortunately a man or woman was pronounced lifeless at the scene.

“The incident has been declared non-suspicious.”

The gender of the man or woman who died has not nevertheless been revealed by BTP.

Adhering to the incident, trains had been unable to operate in between Elmers Stop and Hayes in Bromley.

Alternative buses were in operation all over the spot, even though expert services returned to typical at all around 10pm.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Support explained: “We have been named at 7.07pm to a reviews of a particular person wounded by a educate at Eden Park Station, Beckenham.

“We sent an ambulance, two medics in speedy response automobiles, a team chief, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Spot Response Crew.

“We also dispatched an state-of-the-art trauma group – consisting of a paramedic and a health care provider – from London’s Air Ambulance who responded by vehicle.

“Unfortunately the affected person died at the scene.”

