Human rights group: Saudi Arabia executed 184 people in 2019

January 13 (UPI) – Saudi Arabia executed 184 people on Monday 2019, most in six years, according to the human rights organization Reprieve.

88 of the executed people were Saudi nationals, 90 foreign nationals and 6 people of unknown nationality, according to a statement by Reprieve.

“This is another grim milestone for Mohammed Bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia,” said Reprieve director Maya Foa. “The rulers of the kingdom clearly believe that they have the impunity to violate international law if it suits them.”

On April 23, 2019, Saudi Arabia executed 37 people in a single day, including three people who were children at the time of the alleged crime.

At least three other juvenile defendants are still on death row and are on the verge of execution.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in an interview in April 2018 that the regime was planning to limit the size of the death penalty by limiting the number of capital offenses and introducing alternative punishments such as life imprisonment.

According to Reprieve, the number of executions under his rule has continued to increase since four executions have already taken place in 2020.

Foa also denounced the fact that Saudi Arabia will host the 2020 G20 summit in late 2019 after taking on the role of host from Japan.

“A country where children are tortured and executed should be a pariah state that is not preparing to host the next G20 meeting,” said Foa.