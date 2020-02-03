Human understanding is the key to Super Bowl’s success

Having a CEO at the Unlimited Group who was not only a world-class marketer – he spent time as a customer at both Beam Suntory and Kellogg – but was also an American meant that anyone who knew nothing about the Super Bowl at The beginning of the last week was certainly on Friday. He not only explained to us why it is so important from a cultural and sporting point of view, but also why it is such a large part of the marketing weapons of many brands.

In recent years we have seen numerous American sports filters in the British stadiums and in the front rooms with great effect. the National Football League (NFL), the National Baseball League (NBL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) to name but a few.

New fans gathered here, and many Brits decided to go without sleep last night. Until the early hours of the morning, they were banned to the television to watch the United States’ greatest sports and commercial spectacle, the Super Bowl.

But in the boardroom meetings on Monday morning against the backdrop of a digitally managed and socially leading world, the question was definitely raised: Who really won in the largest marketing window in the world of the year?

Super Bowl LIV attracted over 100 million U.S. viewers, while thousands of Britons watched the game either on stream or live on BBC and Sky Sports. It was the first time in 50 years that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers competed against each other in a Super Bowl.

The stakes were just as high from the field as on the field.

Competition and attention

Football fans or not, Super Bowl Sunday is the day of the year that Americans – and fans around the world – come together to sit in front of the TV and watch ads.

Year after year, advertisers use large budgets to fight for the dedication and attention of the TV millions. Some of the largest brands in the world were at the party for Super Bowl LIV, and Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Audi, and Hyundai secured commercials for up to $ 5.6 million – before even considering production costs.

Thanks to the power of the Internet, Super Bowl ads ensure worldwide attention and conversation skills before, during and after the game. This is great when your creative connects to the audience. However, this also means that the risk that customers will blow their eyes in communications that simply don’t resonate is immense.

And every year we see brands that win and brands that lose in their Super Bowl advertising. Those who lose tend to focus on engaging with the audience, but forget to connect with them. To really connect, we as marketers need to use an insight-based approach. Unlocking social and cultural trends, data, and neuroscience to understand what motivates and drives audiences to get involved.

The Kansas City Chiefs prevailed at the Hard Rock Stadium, but in my eyes, advertisers are the real winners who put human understanding at the center of their communications.

We ran a short survey in the office of which advertisers were ahead, and those who received an overwhelming majority have one thing in common: human insights were used to shape the motive.

The Unlimited Group’s Super Bowl LIV winners:

Google – Loretta

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg (/ embed)

The team’s overwhelming response was that Google won the Super Bowl. After the successful Parisian Love advertisement, Google awakened emotions in this piece of gold so that the audience felt empathetic and connected to the advertisement and the brand.

Amazon – #BeforeAlexa

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RF9t2rFmTVE (/ embed)

Marketing experts think so often that emotions no longer have to do with sadness. However, humor is just as effective and, in this case, was used perfectly to create an amusing and memorable ad.

Walmart – Famous Visitors

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZqD-gSbUGY (/ embed)

Walmart successfully sparked nostalgia in its first Super Bowl ad by including well-known science fiction characters throughout the creative. Nostalgia is an immense marketing trend and a phenomenon that we often observe when there are economic and / or political uncertainties.

Snickers – #SnickersFixTheWorld

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLAV4LYO-yU (/ embed)

Snickers’ # FixTheWorld ad again shows the power of humor in marketing. The result? A funny, humorous piece that is in line with the “problems” of today’s consumers.