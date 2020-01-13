Humanist announces new single with David Gahan on vocals

Loading...

Humanist, the expansive and ambitious project orchestrated by guitarist and producer Rob Marshall, is announced today alongside the album’s new single “Shock Collar”, featuring iconic Depeche Fashion singer Dave Gahan. The self-titled debut album will be released on February 21 through Ignition Records. Pre-order the album on CD / LP / digital HERE.

Masterly led by Rob Marshall (guitarist of Exit Calm and co-writer of the celebrated albums ‘Gargoyle’ and ‘Somebody’s Knocking’ by Mark Lanegan) who have written, played and produced all music here, Humanist is a whirling Niagara with a fuzzed out industrial melody and noise that has attracted an all-star cast of employees, including Mark Lanegan (Queens Of The Stone Age), Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode), Mark Gardener (Ride), Carl Hancock Rux (David Holmes, Portishead) , John Robb (The Membranes), Joel Cadbury (UNKLE), Ilse Maria, Ron Sexsmith and Jim Jones (The Jim Jones Revue, Tea Hypnotics).

New single “Shock Collar” with Dave Gahan offers a gripping insight into the world that are humanistic soundtracks, and the accompanying video is a staggering, emotional and luminous visual gateway to the song. Filmed in New York, directed by Derrick Belcham (Brian Eno) and designed by Tracey Maurice (Arcade Fire), the video explores the psychology of a sad and sad figure and the double symbol of the halo / shock collar as a guide. Gahan comments; “It was a pleasure to be asked to be part of Rob’s” Humanist “project. Mark Lanegan asked me, and I immediately liked the idea … It’s a beast! I went for the vocal, with the visual of driving fast on an empty highway … We shot the video in a few days in New York, and it all came together. “

Rob Marshall goes further; “I had written a lot of music for the record at the time, and I really went back to major guitar tracks, and I had a song (that would eventually become a” Shock Collar “) that I felt could be a great single. It was something special when Dave said he would sing this. He has achieved so much over the years, an incredible front man, with such a rising voice and presence, but without a distinctive tone of celebrity or ego. Very modest, gentle and giving. When we recorded the video, he worked extremely hard during the day and performed every take with total lust and energy that did not stop during his performances. ”

Related