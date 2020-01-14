Humanist works together with Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode for new single Shock Collar

The humanist from Rob Marshall has released a video for their new single Shock Collar with front man Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode.

The song can be heard on the band’s upcoming untitled album that will be released on February 21 through Ignition Records.

Together with Gahan, the album will include an all-star cast, including Mark Lanegan, Mark Gardener, Carl Hancock Rux, John Robb, Joel Cadbury, Ilse Maria, Ron Sexsmith and Jim Jones.

Gahan says: “It was a pleasure to be asked to be part of Rob’s humanistic project. Mark Lanegan asked me, and I immediately liked the idea. It’s a beast!

“I went for the vocal, with the visual of fast driving on an empty highway. We recorded the video in New York for a few days, and it all came together. “

Marshall adds: “I had written a lot of music for the record at the time, and I really went back to big guitar tracks, and I had a song – that would eventually become a Shock Collar – that I felt could be a great single . It was something special when Dave said he would sing this.

“He has achieved so much over the years, an incredible front man, with such a rising voice and presence, but without a distinctive tone of celebrity or ego. Very modest, gentle and giving.

“When we recorded the video, he worked extremely hard during the day and performed every take with total lust and energy that didn’t stop during his performances.”

Humanist will travel through the UK in March. View a list of dates below.

Humanist: Humanist

Humanist is led by Rob Marshall, who has put together an all-star cast for their untitled album – including Dave Gahan, Mark Lanegan, Mark Gardener and Jim Jones.

1 Introduction

2. Kingdom (feat. Mark Lanegan)

3. Beast Of The Nation (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. Shock Collar (feat. Dave Gahan)

5. Lie Down (feat. Madman Butterfly)

6. Ring Of Truth (feat. Carl Hancock Rux)

7. Skull (feat. Mark Lanegan)

8. English Ghosts (feat. John Robb) (full version)

9. In My Arms (feat. Joel Cadbury)

10. When The Lights Go Out (feat. Mark Gardener)

11. Truly Too Late (feat. Ilse Maria)

12. How Are You Holding Up (feat. Ron Sexsmith)

13. Mortal Eyes (feat. Carl Hancock Rux & Joel Cadbury)

14. Shoot Kill (feat. Jim Jones)

15. Gospel (feat. Mark Lanegan)

Humanist 2020 UK tour dates

March 23: Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

March 24: London The Lexington

March 25: Sheffield Picture House

March 26: Glasgow Nice N Sleazy

March 27: Newcastle Riverside 2

March 28: Manchester Soup Kitchen

March 29: Brighton Prince Albert