Humboldt Park shoots: man killed, 7-year-old girl injured

A man was killed and a 7-year-old girl was injured during a shooting Sunday in Humboldt Park on the west side.

The 36-year-old man drove a car with child and several other adults at 3:04 am when they heard gunshots from behind them in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in the head and the girl was hit in the back, the police said. The car stopped in the 1500 block of North Rockwell and they were both taken to the Stroger hospital.

According to police, the man was declared dead in the hospital. The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details about death.

The girl, who is related to the man, is in reasonable condition, the police said.

The other passengers told the investigators that they did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Area North investigators are investigating.

A man was shot and a 7-year-old girl was injured February 9, 2020 in the 1300 block of North Rockwell Street in Humboldt Park. Carly Behm / Sun Times

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.