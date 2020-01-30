Hummer is making a comeback, but this time it’s electric

DETROIT (AP) – The lobster, once a gas-eating destination for environmentalists, is making a comeback. But this time it will not burn fuel or emit greenhouse gases.

General Motors announced on Thursday that sales of a battery-powered lobster pickup would begin in September 2021. At least part of the new lobster will be shown in a 30-second television commercial with basketball star LeBron James Bowl in the second quarter of Super Sunday.

GM just released a few details about the truck, which will be officially unveiled on May 20. It will have a huge battery to produce the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and will be able to go from zero to 97 kilometers per hour. in three seconds. The lobster will also generate 11,500 feet of torque, a measure of torque that indicates high trailer loads.

The truck is sold under the GMC brand as Hummer EV. The new version will have similar design elements, but won’t look like the lobster of the past, GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said.

GM would neither reveal the price nor say how far the new truck can go on a single charge.

Although the electric Hummer truck is expected to be a large vehicle and its efficiency is not yet known, it is still very likely to be less polluting than a comparable gas powered truck, said David Reichmuth, senior engineer at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

It’s also good that GM is offering an electric vehicle in a more popular part of the U.S. auto market, he said. “Having electric vehicles in other segments alongside smaller hatchbacks is a promising sign,” he said.

Studies have shown that in most countries – even in areas where dirty coal-fired power plants are used – electric cars are still less environmentally harmful than comparable petrol vehicles, Reichmuth said. And that will continue to improve as the power grid shifts more and more to renewable energy from solar panels and windmills, he added.

Even though the truck is electric, GM is likely to appeal to former Hummer buyers if it delivers on the promised forces and speeds, said Navigant Research analyst Sam Abuelsamid. With 1,000 hp, the new Hummer is the most powerful production vehicle that GM has ever built.

“I don’t know that the people who bought Hummers 15 years ago have to be turned off by the fact that it’s electric,” he said. “What they wanted was the big, brutal look, at least the ability to go anywhere, even if they didn’t go anywhere most of the time.”

The market could also be extended to affluent personal truck buyers who drive off the road and want to spend time outdoors, said Abuelsamid.

Abuelsamid said the new Hummer will compete directly with Tesla’s new “Cybertruck”, a futuristic, highly angled vehicle that will hit the market sometime next year with a starting price of $ 39,900. A long-haul three-engine version will have a base price of $ 69,900.

To keep up with the lower price, GM has to offer a version of the Hummer pickup with a smaller battery and less than 1,000 horsepower.

In Abuelsamid, GM can set a starting price of $ 45,000 for the lobster and “up to $ 80,000, $ 85,000 for the top-end model”.

GM also had to go over 300 miles on a single charge to compete with Tesla and other manufacturers who plan to launch electric pickups in the coming years, he said.

GM announced earlier this week that the truck would be built at a Detroit facility that is nearing closure. Instead, it is to be converted into the main producer of electric trucks and even an autonomous electric shuttle from GM.

The company announced plans to invest $ 2.2 billion in refitting the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which will ultimately employ 2,200 people.

GM scrapped the Hummer brand in early 2010 after the company emerged from bankruptcy protection.

The brand was created as a Humvee military vehicle built by AM General LLC in South Bend, Indiana. GM acquired the right to build civilian versions.

The Hummer attracted an enthusiastic fan base among the SUV lovers who were interested in the off-road vehicles. But the vehicles were despised by environmentalists and sales never recovered after gasoline prices rose above $ 4 a gallon in summer 2008.

The H3, the most economical vehicle in the Hummer range, only averaged 16 mpg. GM sold just over 9,000 Hummers in 2009, two-thirds fewer than 2,000 in the previous year.