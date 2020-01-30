Hummer makes a comeback, but this time it’s electric – Boston Herald

DETROIT (AP) – The Hummer, once a gas-consuming target for environmentalists, is making a comeback. But this time it won’t burn fuel or spew greenhouse gases.

General Motors announced on Thursday that it will be selling a battery operated Hummer pickup in September 2021. At least part of the new Hummer will be shown in a 30-second TV ad with basketball star LeBron James during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

GM gave only a few details about the truck, which will be officially unveiled on May 20. It will have a huge battery to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower and will be able to travel from zero to 60 mph from 97 kilometers per hour. in three seconds. The Hummer will also produce 11,500 pounds of torque, a measure of rotational power that indicates a high towing capacity.

The truck will be sold under the GMC brand as the Hummer EV. The new version will have design elements similar to the old one, but will not look like the Hummer of the past, said GM spokeswoman Michelle Malcho.

GM would not disclose the price or say how far the new truck can go with a single charge from its battery.

GM announced earlier in the week that the truck would be built in a Detroit plant that was scheduled to close, but will instead be renewed to become GM’s main producer of electric trucks, and even an autonomous electric shuttle.

The company said it would invest $ 2.2 billion to rebuild the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which will stop making the Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala sedans at the end of February. The factory will eventually employ 2,200 employees.

GM scrapped the Hummer brand early 2010 after the company went bankrupt.

The brand originated as the Humvee military vehicle built by AM General LLC in South Bend, Indiana. GM has obtained rights to build civilian versions.

The Hummer attracted a devoted following among SUV enthusiasts, who were attracted to the off-road vehicles. But the vehicles pulled contempt from environmentalists and sales never recovered after gas prices rose above $ 4 per gallon in the summer of 2008.

The H3, the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the Hummer line-up, averaged just 16 mpg. GM sold just over 9,000 Hummers in 2009, a two-thirds decrease from 27,000 the year before.

This story has been corrected to say that General Motors sold 27,000 Hummers in 2008, not 2,000.