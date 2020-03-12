Hummingbird-sized dinosaur discovered preserved in amber

Experts have learned a new species of hen-like dinosaur from a cranium trapped in amber.

The new species may signify the smallest Mesozoic dinosaur described to day, they say.

Researchers describe a little, chicken-like cranium identified in close to 99-million-year-old amber from northern Burma.

According to the results released in the Nature journal, the cranium of the specimen is only 7.1 mm in length, indicating the dinosaur was very similar in dimensions to the bee hummingbird – the smallest dwelling bird.

Its exclusive anatomical features position to 1 of the smallest and most historical birds ever uncovered

Lars Schmitz, affiliate professor of biology at the W M Keck Science Division in the US, said: “Amber preservation of vertebrates is exceptional, and this offers us a window into the world of dinosaurs at the lowest conclude of the body-dimension spectrum.

“Its exclusive anatomical features level to 1 of the smallest and most historic birds ever found.”

Researchers have named the animal Oculudentavis khaungraae.

Oculudentavis means “eye tooth bird”, reflecting notable functions that give insights into the animal’s way of living.

Its skull is dominated by a substantial eye socket that is identical to a lizard’s eye.

The eye socket has a slender opening and only lets in a smaller amount of money of light-weight.An artist’s impression of Oculudentavis (Han Zhixin/PA)

Researchers say this suggests it was suited to being active in daylight problems.

The lower and higher jaws had a substantial range of sharp teeth, and the authors estimate each and every jaw would have experienced 29–30 enamel in overall.

In spite of its modest sizing, this implies the dinosaur was a predator and almost certainly fed on little arthropods or invertebrates.

Prof Schmitz mentioned: “No other team of residing birds attributes species with equally tiny crania in adults.

“This discovery demonstrates us that we have only a small glimpse of what little vertebrates seemed like in the age of the dinosaurs.”