hun-sen’s-political-gamble:-the-covid-19-epidemic

MANHATTAN, KANSAS – While the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also identified as COVID-19, has caused problems for several world leaders, Cambodian Primary Minister Hun Sen has utilised the epidemic as a political gambit to bolster his domestic and intercontinental image.

Domestically talking, Hun Sen has played a substantial-stakes activity by downplaying concern of the coronavirus to make the situation to Cambodians that there is in an knowledgeable sheriff in town and they have nothing to fret about with him at the helm.

In contrast to Vietnam, Singapore and scores of other countries that have banned flights to and from China, Hun Sen has refused to do so, expressing the Kingdom of Cambodia stands in solidarity with China in desperate moments. He also refused to evacuate 23 Cambodian learners trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, inspite of some criticisms.

Right after it was verified in late January that a 60-calendar year-outdated Chinese male who flew from Wuhan to Sihanoukville province had contracted the virus, the prime minister strongly appealed to the Cambodian general public for relaxed. Hun Sen promised that his authorities would commit in whatsoever sources it takes to ensure right quarantine and successful remedy of that client. He has consistently argued that people today should be much more terrified of bogus experiences about the virus than the virus by itself.

To force his scenario further more, Hun Sen spoke to journalists in a televised speech-turned-news convention on Jan. 29, in which he blasted local reporters for blowing the outbreak out of proportion with their protection. He went so considerably as to threaten to expel individuals donning masks from the location, scolding that “the key minister doesn’t put on a mask, so why do you?”

When asked for a response to a testy issue positing that some have no self esteem in Cambodia’s wellbeing treatment program, Hun Sen right away became irritated and pushed back, inquiring: “Have any of those people skeptics contracted the virus nevertheless? If not, how do they know that our governing administration is incapable?”

So significantly, Hun Sen’s domestic managing of COVID-19 has proven its stage mainly because no Cambodian countrywide has been infected with the virus however, while some say there might be extra situations than the federal government is prepared to acknowledge. Furthermore, the solitary Chinese affected individual was a short while ago discharged from Sihanoukville Referral Clinic in balanced condition.

Hun Sen has also employed the outbreak to rating diplomatic points. Cambodia has come to be a near political ally of China in modern decades. Since 1997, social gathering-to-social gathering and authorities-to-government relations have strengthened noticeably, though Phnom Penh’s ties with Washington and other Western powers have gone as a result of a tumultuous phase considering the fact that at minimum 2017.

The conclusions to carry on flights from China and not to evacuate the 23 Cambodian pupils trapped in Wuhan is something straight out of Hun Sen’s “How to Win Chinese Good friends and Affect People” playbook. Apart from the point that overreaction to the epidemic may possibly cause diplomatic friction with China, which is arguably his most vital political ally, the outbreak offers the key minister an chance to establish to the Chinese management that he is with them in illness and in wellbeing.

To travel his position dwelling, Hun Sen introduced Feb. 4 that he would go to Khmer learners in Wuhan immediately after becoming a member of a summit in South Korea, despite the fact that the plan was turned down by Chinese authorities owing to security fears.

To make up for that, he redirected his route to Beijing, where he was greeted on the tarmac by Chinese Overseas Minister Wang Yi, a signal that his solidarity was effectively obtained by the Chinese federal government.

During that “special” visit, Hun Sen achieved with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi boasted about the “true” and “all-weather” friendship among the two nations and thanked Cambodia for standing collectively with China through this “special second.” Hun Sen’s pay a visit to, even so, invited criticism back again household that he is subservient to Beijing.

What appeared to be another 7 days of normalcy drastically turned into an chance for Hun Sen to double down on his global general public relations marketing campaign. On Feb. 12, the Holland The united states Line (HAL) cruise ship MS Westerdam asked for unexpected emergency docking in Sihanoukville port following it was shunned by Guam, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and the Philippines due to worry that travellers onboard may perhaps be contaminated with COVID-19, even though HAL claimed normally.

The ship reportedly had 802 crew members and one,455 travellers onboard, 651 of whom are U.S. citizens. The cruise-goers would be transferred on constitution flights to Phnom Penh right before heading to their respective nations around the world.

After the ship docked Feb. 13, Hun Sen did not let the community relations chance slip absent from him. He flew to Sihanoukville the subsequent morning to individually satisfy with stranded travellers, who ended up greeted with roses, handshakes, image ops and krama, a conventional Cambodian scarf. His inexperienced light for the ship been given huge and beneficial protection in neighborhood and worldwide outlets.

For a country whose appearances in the world-wide push are consistently dominated by headlines about human rights violations and authoritarianism, this was a “play major, win big” situation for Hun Sen. Praise poured in from the director standard of the Entire world Health and fitness Group, the European Union and even U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted a uncommon “thank you” concept.

Hun Sen’s risky gamble with the Westerdam should really be considered not only as an try to raise Cambodia’s global profile (and his personal), but also in regard to the kingdom’s diplomatic ties with the United States.

Cambodia and the U.S. are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this calendar year. After bilateral ties went into a downward spiral from 2017 to 2019, Hun Sen appears inclined to mend relations with Washington given that the arrival of new U.S. Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy very last yr.

Because there were 651 U.S. citizens on the Westerdam, Hun Sen’s humanitarian gesture would certainly not go unnoticed by Washington. On top of that, the docking worries those people who earlier criticized his recent vacation to China, simply because it suggests that Cambodia also considers the U.S. and other Western nations, whose citizens created up the greater part of men and women trapped on the ship, as good friends.

An additional significant acquire for Hun Sen is that the COVID-19 outbreak and the Westerdam incident have momentarily diverted interest away from the European Union’s most current final decision to partly withdraw Cambodia’s preferential obtain to its purchaser market place, which will have an effect on one particular-fifth, or $1.08 billion, of the kingdom’s once-a-year exports.

It has also distracted the general public from the ongoing trial of Kem Sokha, chief of the Supreme Court docket-dissolved Cambodia Nationwide Rescue Celebration, whose attorneys reportedly walked out of the closed hearing owing to his existence staying barred by the court docket.

That getting claimed, there are presently signs that Hun Sen’s gambling may perhaps backfire. As the Westerdam’s passengers were nevertheless on their flights household from Cambodia, Malaysia confirmed that an 83-yr-previous American women who flew in from Phnom Penh experienced tested good for COVID-19 2 times. This announcement instantly contradicts past statements by the Cambodian Ministry of Well being that everyone aboard the ship was medically healthful. This will be a setback for Hun Sen’s precipitous PR marketing campaign, but it will not change the actuality that he arrived to the Westerdam’s rescue when no one else did. He justifies credit rating for that gesture.

Given that the outbreak started, Hun Sen has turned the epidemic into a significant-stakes political match, in which he has wager large. His reliable downplaying of fears about the virus, his selection to proceed flights from China, his unpredicted assembly with Xi, and his shrewd conclusion to acknowledge the Westerdam’s docking amid panic and criticisms from the Cambodian general public look to suit nicely in a free thread of calculative moves. Hun Sen in the long run aims to get the hearts and minds of the domestic and world-wide audience and to distract consideration absent from the EU’s EBA determination and Kem Sokha’s demo.

Chansambath Bong is a Fulbright scholar pursuing a master’s degree in security studies at Kansas State University. ©2020, The Diplomat distributed by Tribune Articles Company, LLC