[hundreds-bid-a-last-farewell-to-porterville-fire-capt.-raymond-figueroa]

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of relatives, pals and fellow to start with responders gathered in Delano right now to honor fallen firefighter, Raymond Figueroa.

Though it was a somber early morning, the really like and help for Figueroa were being obvious. St. Mary’s Church was packed to potential, with an overflow crowd exterior.

“He was one particular of people challenging-chargers, quite truthful, as we all are,” claimed Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman. “But he was just 1 of those people energetic folks, often likely earlier mentioned and outside of to usually aid men and women. no sacrifice was far too big.”

On the afternoon of February 18, Figueroa dropped his life alongside firefighter Patrick Jones battling a fireplace at the Porterville Community Library. The males had been trapped inside whilst browsing for attainable survivors.

“I consider he’s beyond a hero,” said Ruben Aquino, Figuero’s uncle. “I feel he went in there fearless, without the need of a doubt in his head that he could go preserve that human being, no subject who they have been. That’s the style of individual he was. To him heading and conserving people’s lives intended a lot to him and it was proved which is why all these individuals came here to assistance him.”

Hundreds of household, mates and very first responders lined the streets as Figueroa’s body arrived at the church. At least a dozen companies had been represented – some from out of point out.

“There ended up firefighters right here from texas and words can’t explain what that signifies,” reported Tommy Tunson, a spouse and children buddy of Figueroa’s.

The accurate meaning of brotherhood with a sea of blue was demonstrated.

“I want the local community to know that he’s a hero,” mentioned Norman. “Everything that we have in this location is a brotherhood. At any time one of our firefighters receives hurt, it affects all of us. We are a quite restricted-knit community.”

Next the funeral mass, Figueroa was laid to relaxation at North Kern Cemetery.

A lot of initially responders wore mourning bands more than their badges with the names of Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones on them. They strategy to preserve them on till April 14, in honor of the time both equally adult males passed absent: four: 14.