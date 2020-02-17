[hundreds-flock-to-west-loop-sneaker-shop-as-kanye’s-most-current-kicks-go-on-sale]

Two days immediately after Kanye West grabbed headlines by deploying a fleet of navy-type vehicles about Chicago to hand out his hottest pair of sneakers, hundreds flocked to a West Loop retail store to acquire the sought-after Adidas kicks as shortly as they went on sale.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, a line of shoppers alerted to the sale by social media posts ended up currently stretching down the block from Leaders 1345, situated at 1152 W. Madison St. By late afternoon, the vaunted streetwear shop had offered out of a few hundred pairs of the Yeezy QNTM kicks — which retail for $250 and are by now staying resold for as much as $4,000.

The Yeezy QNTM shoe Supplied image

Whilst there was a massive police existence handling the approximately 500 shoppers that queued up outside, Leaders personnel Shannon Sims mentioned the higher-profile shoe release went off with out a hitch.

“We didn’t have any incidents. It was all enjoy,” mentioned Sims, who observed that the footwear were being marketed on a first appear, first served basis. “We wished to do it for Chicago.”

The release of West’s QNTM basketball shoes came two days after his staff made use of large tank-like autos to hand out the trendy sneakers. From the Around West Facet to Wicker Park, hordes of eager sneaker geeks braved the freezing temperatures to chase down a free of charge pair.

On Sunday, the gentleman guiding the mayhem capped off the weekend by undertaking a marketed out demonstrate at Credit history Union 1 Arena with his Sunday Service Choir.