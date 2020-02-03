Hundreds gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral of former Harris Mayor Stephen Reed

HARRISBURG, PA. – The late Mayor of Harrisburg Stephen Reed was put to rest on Monday. He died on January 25 after fighting cancer.

Hundreds of people came to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg to pay their last respects to the late Mayor Reed.

“He lived according to the rhythm of this city … he knew their struggles and their possibilities,” said Father Joshua Brommer. “He was not a politician, he was an official.”

Reed served as Mayor of Harrisburg for 28 years. While Brommer spoke during the sermon, public service life was something that Reed’s former classmates saw with Bishop McDevitt in a young reed.

“This young man was targeting Harrisburg,” said Brommer. “And the local needs of a city that he had come to know and appreciate.”

During his time as mayor, Reed is credited with thinking outside the box to make Harrisburg the way we know it today. Although he left office a decade ago, he has never lost his passion for the city.

“Stephen Reed was not worried about his reputation or legacy on his deathbed,” said Father Brommer. “He wanted to know why the job wasn’t done. And of course he was a little disappointed that he didn’t have the change to keep working and serving the people in this city.”

Father Brommer also remembered one of the last conversations with Reed. When he faced death, they talked about dying and the unanswered questions with which Reed would leave this world. Father Brommer said one of his three unanswered questions had to do with the city he loved.

“With all the resources and resources that we have at our disposal. Why are so many people in Harrisburg and Dauphin County still suffering? Why do we allow politics and greed to stand in the way of the good,” said Father Brommer.

Many politicians from the district and the state were present. Many of them tell FOX43 that Reed’s death serves as inspiration for the further improvement of the Harrisburg region.

,