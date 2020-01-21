Hundreds go to the legacy of Dr. Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Hundreds came together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and promote unity. The Star Hill Baptist Church held an inspiration service Monday morning, followed by a peace march with the haunting message that change is still needed today.

The group was headed by four women in purple. These women had one thing in common: they all lost a loved one through senseless violence.

“In the recent past we have seen some really divisive situations here in our own garden,” said Nicole Allmon-Learson with 100 black women from Greater Baton Rouge. “We are called to pull together because the bonds that bind us are bigger than the problems that separate us.”

The tour and the inspiring service should promote what Dr. King started in the 1960s to practice unity and equality. The church was full, only standing room.

“It shows that the city is inspired to get together and that Baton Rouge is a great place,” said Rev. Lynwood Spell. “We all have to do our part.”

With such a great response, those who host the MLK events hope that it will get everyone to treat each other better.

“This is a good reminder of it and at the beginning of the year. Hopefully it will put people in the right mood to move forward in 2020, ”said Allmon-Learson.

The event was organized by the NAACP Chapter Baton Rouge, and several other organizations joined in the course of the march.