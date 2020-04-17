Hundreds of acres of illegally burned land in the Wicklow Mountains

Sixteen square kilometers of scrubland in the Wicklow Mountains have been destroyed by deliberately started forest fires.

The fires are believed to have been started by locals who burned dead vegetation out of season and at a time when prolonged drought left the entire region prone to forest fires.

They were also launched in defiance of an orange fire warning from the Ministry of Agriculture which prohibited burning of upland vegetation during the recent drought.

The ministry and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have repeatedly called on farmers not to burn the vegetation yet.

Firefighters have been fighting fires since last week in a Wicklow area between Laragh / Glendalough and Blessington Lakes.

They were joined on Thursday by an air force helicopter from Baldonnel airfield and a private helicopter that dropped water on the flames.

Wicklow Fire Chief Aidan Dempsey said the burning of dead vegetation had been going on for hundreds of years but was supposed to stop after the winter.

Not only has this been overlooked, he added, but many people have started several fires in the area in adjacent locations to ensure it is spread and spread.

“People are setting fire to rural areas and letting them flee to the mountains,” he said.

“As an operation we are proud and satisfied with, it is frustrating to have to do it during a pandemic and people making great sacrifices across the country.

“We would have hoped that the people who started the fire would have taken that into account and refrained from doing so, at least this year.”