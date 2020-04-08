Hundreds of animals die in Pakistani pet stores

When Pakistan’s largest cities came to a standstill, hundreds of cages, dogs and rabbits were found in domestic animal markets, which are expanding rapidly.

Survivors from a special corner of the vast market of the Karachi Empire were rescued by authorities at the request of activists for access.

Two weeks after the closure, Aisha Chondrigar heard the screams of pets outside the shops, where up to 1,000 animals lived side by side.

“When we entered the house, most of them died, about 70 percent. Their bodies were lying on the ground,” Chondrigar, ACF’s director of animal rescue, told AFP.

“It was so horrible, I can’t tell you.”

Survivors of starvation and confinement in cages without light and ventilation sat among the dead and trembled.

As the virus spread, Pakistan’s major cities were closed to traffic and many shops had to be closed. Only stalls selling basic goods such as food and medicine were allowed to continue operating.

The owners of the pet shops have closed their businesses, some of them sneezing at night to feed the animals.

After being disappointed, Chondrigar has now persuaded Karachi officials to allow pet store owners and his team to have daily access to the animals.

In the eastern city of Lahore, animals faced a similar fate.

The bodies of about 20 dogs were found in a sewer near Tollington Bazaar, a pet trade center that left animals hungry.

After convincing market officials, Kiran Mahin was able to rescue more than a dozen dogs, rabbits and cats to bring him into the country, but many of them died.

“When the police opened the shutters, many of the dying animals were asleep,” Mahin told AFP, adding that many had suffocated from lack of air.

Pakistani officials have confirmed more than 3,800 deaths in COVID-19 and 54, although the figure is expected to be several times higher due to restrictions on the 215 million poor country.

Experts say about 25 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, but millions more who have received their daily wages have joined them since the lockout began.

