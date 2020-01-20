Hundreds of Central American migrants cross the river to Mexico

Hundreds of Central American migrants waded across the Suchiate River to Southern Mexico on Monday in a new test of the Central American strategy of US President Donald Trump to keep them away from the US border.

The migrants moved from the border bridge to the river after Mexican officials told them they would not get through the country.

Amid screams and even some fireworks, they began to wade across the shallow river.

On the Mexican side, migrants ran from left to right along the river bank, kicked up dust and searched for an opening in the rows of national guard forces sent to them.

Guardsmen also scribbled, tried to distract groups and hold people where they could. They pushed and pushed. Some guards wore plastic riot plates that had been hit by rocks thrown by migrants and occasionally drove a rock back into the crowd. Others jogged to get into position with long bars. Others wore assault rifles.

Many migrants went back to the river and a smaller number went back to Guatemala.

Migrants hoping to eventually reach the United States will be sitting at the bridge across the river in Tecun Uman, Guatemala on Monday. (Moises Castillo / The Associated Press)

“You have two options: you go back to the territory of Guatemala or you come with us,” Mexican immigration agents said to migrants who had crossed the river. They assured those who came with them that they would “regularize” their status, but few migrants believed them.

“The president of Mexico said he would give us a job and a chance and a look,” said Esther Madrid, a Honduran salesman who left her six children in Honduras. Sitting on a rock among dozens of people who did not know what to do, she offered only one word when asked if she would consider returning to San Pedro Sula: “Never.”

The stalemate was resumed in the early afternoon, with the difference that the migrants were now on the Mexican side of the river.

Riot police with shields also appeared on the Guatemala side of the river, raising questions about what options were really left for the migrants.

Occasionally, a few migrants tried to run through a break in the ranks of Mexican guardsmen, but most of them rested in anticipation of what would happen.

Daisy Perez, 42, who was traveling with two children, used the break in the action to call a family member: “We are in Mexico, send us money.”

A 14-year-old girl was carried unconscious from the riverbank. It was unclear what had happened, but a guard said she had convulsions.

“There is no fear”

The migrants want free passage over Mexico to the American border and the Mexican government rejected that on Monday.

Although the government says that migrants are free to participate – and can compete for jobs if they want to stay and work – in practice, it has limited such migrants to the southernmost states, while their affairs are being handled by slow bureaucracy . Those who do not apply for asylum or protection status are likely to be detained and deported.

A letter sent to migrants on Monday by a Mexico immigration agency official reiterated the Mexican government’s view that migrants should be allowed to enter in an orderly fashion while refusing free passage.

Edwin Chavez, a 19-year-old from Tegucigalpa, said, “By river, that’s how it will be.”

“There is no fear,” Chavez said. “We are already used to repression. In your country they suppress you, they beat you. That’s always the way it is.”

Previously, a migrant who refused to give his name stood at the shutter gates on the bridge over the Suchiate River and read an open letter from the group to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“We have come peacefully to try to enter into a dialogue with the government, to reach an agreement in which all members of the caravan are allowed to move freely through Mexican territory,” he read.

‘We come back’

Trump has forced asylum seekers to stay in Mexico or to apply in Central American countries, effectively removing one of the escape valves for earlier caravans. Under threats to trade or other sanctions imposed by the Trump government, Mexico has stopped a previous practice of allowing migrants to pass through their territory unhindered.

The government of Guatemala provided new data on Monday indicating that 4,000 migrants crossed the country through the two primary crossings used by the migrants last week, and nearly 1,700 entered Mexico through two crossings during the weekend. 400 were deported from Guatemala.

Denis Contreras, a Honduran pint-sized leading Monday, said he will not give up. He was already refused political asylum and deported from San Diego, California, but when he returns to Honduras, he said, criminal gangs will kill him or his family.

On Sunday, hundreds of migrants sang: “Here we are and we’re not going anywhere, and if you throw us out, we’ll be back!”

To break down

After two caravans had successfully reached the American border in 2018 and early 2019, Mexico began to work hard and by April 2019 the last attempt fell on a caravan, gathering migrants as they walked on a highway.

As this week’s caravan approached, Mexico sent soldiers to the southern border and guarded the area with drones. Migrants sometimes travel via a caravan because it offers security in numbers and offers an opportunity for migrants who are too poor to pay smugglers.

Members of the Mexican National Guard brace themselves for the arrival of the migrants. (Marco Ugarte / The Associated Press)

More than 1,000 migrants chose to try Mexico on Sunday and were taken by minibus to immigration centers for further processing.

Claudia Leon, coordinator of the Jesuit refugee service in the town of Tapachula, described the collections supported by vague work promises as “de facto detention” that could trample the rights of refugees.

It was unclear what kind of work Mexico had in mind for the migrants, since half of the Mexican population is poor and millions are unemployed.

Late on Sunday, the Mexican government issued a statement stating that “in most cases” the hundreds of migrants she had received in recent days would be sent back to their country of origin “if the situation deserves it.”