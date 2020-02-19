[hundreds-of-coalinga-inhabitants-show-up-at-bone-marrow-push-to-save-seven-year-aged-boy-with-cancer]

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) — The Town of Coalinga is becoming a member of jointly to assistance a very little boy battling cancer.

7-yr previous Bryan Benitez of Coalinga has been battling leukemia for four years and is in dire want of a bone marrow transplant.

More than 200 persons attended a bone marrow travel on Tuesday to support preserve the young boy’s daily life.

Lately Bryan been given a transplant from his brother, but it did not get.

On Tuesday, at the travel, individuals experienced the inside of of their cheeks swabbed.

These swabs have been then despatched out for screening to find a match.

Bryan has gone by remission twice, but his family members claims he’s now combating an even much more intense most cancers.

They say Bryan is at this time in crucial problem as he awaits a transplant.

He loves taking part in all sports and his stuffed animal is named Borris.

He’s also a massive supporter of the WWE and hopes he can a single working day meet wrestler John Cena.

The loved ones has established up a GoFundMe account to help with expenditures.