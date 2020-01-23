Hundreds of fans greet new Galaxy star “Chicharito” at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Hundreds of southern California football fans gathered Wednesday night at Los Angeles International Airport to greet Mexican football star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez as he arrives in town for join the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy announced this week that it has signed the 31-year-old forward, who played for Seville in Spain, with a designated player contract.

ESPN said he should be paid $ 10 million, making him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer.

THE moment when @ CH14_ came out. The screaming fans say it all!

Many thanks to the @LAGalaxy fan, Moises Arroyo, who shot and shared this video with us. He was one of the lucky ones who saw him up close and even had his hat signed! pic.twitter.com/S75nA1bi8M

– Anabel Muñoz (@ abc7anabel) January 23, 2020

Chicharito is the top scorer of all time in Mexico and the Galaxy has sought a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I think we’re going to be noisy, we’ll be crazy,” said a fan while waiting for Chicharito to arrive at LAX. “He might be a bit offbeat. But I think he will feel the heat.”

When the star arrived, the fans started shouting and calling out “Javier, Javier”. He signed a handful of autographs for the crowd.

Hernandez has played for Manchester United and Real Madrid among other international clubs. He has scored more than 200 club and international match goals.

His arrival should not only energize the Galaxy, but also intensify the LAFC cross-city rival.

The Galaxy’s opening game will take place on March 7 at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

