Hundreds of Florida Residents Line up for Unemployment Benefits due to Electronic System Accidents

Hundreds of people are forced to line up outside the Florida library to get paper applications for unemployment benefits because the country’s website and hotline struggle to cope with the entry of new applicants.

Local news footage shows an outline of people outside the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah, in southern Florida, expanding the way after the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities launched an option on Tuesday to apply for benefits using a paper application as a historic level of unemployment achieved amid a coronavirus outbreak.

Their close proximity contradicts the social distance guidelines issued to help people protect themselves against COVID-19.

Jessica Tellez said that she had been waiting in line for hours to get the forms for her family.

“My father is old. He can’t go out,” he told Local 10. “Everyone here is risking their lives to get this application. It is very difficult to do it online because everyone registers online and the website crashes.”

Local 10 records that a Hialeah police officer who came to distribute the forms to those in the line was quickly surrounded by a large crowd.

Hialeah Commissioner Carl Zogby said authorities were struggling to get hundreds of people to follow long-distance guidelines when they were in a queue.

“All we are trying to do is get enough applications here today, so people who have been waiting in line can get out and return to the safety of their homes,” Zogby told WSVN.

“We have tried to tell them, ‘stay in your car, stay separate,’ but unfortunately, we cannot force them to do it. We try to make them obedient, and this is the best we have ever done. We can do it, so now, we must get them out of here as soon as possible. “

Raymond Thetford was forced to get a paper application after having difficulty applying through the website for weeks.

“They say there are no copies in English,” Thetford said. “They say they call to get a few and a half hours. It seems like it’s endless. Wherever you go, there are some obstacles.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that changes had been made to the unemployment system to help cope with rising demand.

DeSantis said the capacity of the computer system had been increased to handle around 120,000 simultaneous connections, double the peak use seen in recent weeks, and 750 civil servants would be trained to handle the number of telephone calls.

There were 3.8 million calls made to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities last week, 50 percent more than the whole of 2019.

“It is very important that my team can provide many avenues for Florida residents who have lost their jobs and are affected by COVID-19,” Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunities, said in a statement.

“We are all on deck throughout the state working with every state institution and the resources we have, and we will not rest until the problem is resolved.”

(Photo file) Woman using her computer to fill out applications for unemployment benefits after being laid off from work at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on March 27, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.

Joe Raedle

There are almost 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, with 12,910 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 22,496 people have recovered from the virus.

The map below, provided by Statista, shows COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide on 7 April.

Statista

