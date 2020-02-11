Hundreds of gastro on cruise as a ship forced to return to the United States

A gastroenteritis outbreak on a cruise ship in the Caribbean infected 299 passengers and 22 crew members and forced the ship to return to the United States.

The Caribbean princess, who transported more than 4,000 people, was refused entry to Trinidad and Tobago due to the outbreak.

The ship is operated by Norwegian Princess Cruise Lines and is on its way back to Florida, where it is expected to arrive on Thursday morning.

The Caribbean princess, which carried more than 4,000 people, was refused entry to Trinidad and Tobago due to the “significant outbreak” of gastro. (AP)

Passengers and crew members have mild symptoms and are treated by an on-board medical team.

“This is a highly unusual development and we share our guests’ disappointment,” the shipping company said in a statement.

“However, the health and safety of our guests and crew is a top priority. In collaboration with the United States’ disease control and prevention centers, it was decided with the utmost caution to stop the cruise.”

The company is the same as operating a quarantine ship off the coast of Japan that has been diagnosed with coronavirus in more than 130 people.

A small boat sails near a Diamond Princess cruise ship that anchors in front of Yokohama Harbor in Yokohama near Tokyo. (AP / AAP)

The ship Diamond Princess is anchored in Yokohoma, south of Tokyo, with more than 3000 passengers and crew members.

Although the Corona virus is currently being considered by the authorities, the Norovirus is one of the main problems on board cruise ships. Therefore, cleanliness has long been a priority in the cruise industry.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis is most likely to occur when people are nearby.

Japanese health authorities conduct extensive medical examinations on all 3,700 passengers and crew after a passenger tested positive for the new corona virus. (AP / AAP)

“If you have a lot of people in a closed environment, be it a nursing home or a facility like a school or a cruise ship, it’s more like an incubator,” said Claire Panosian, Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the UCLA said CNN last year.

“People are closer and viruses can get into the air and on surfaces that touch people.”