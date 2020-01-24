Hundreds of people gathered at Bakersfield’s 40th annual prayer lunch

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 / 5:37 p.m. PST / Updated: Jan 23, 2020 / 9:06 p.m. PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – This morning, hundreds of people gathered at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center for the 40th annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast. It is a four-decade-old tradition that brings people together to pray, regardless of their faith or political opinion.

President Doug Carter, who has joined 17 news stories at Sunrise, thanks the community for supporting this event year after year.

“Everyone checks their differences at the door. We come in to lift up and encourage each other. We pray for our community here, ”said Carter.

The keynote speaker this year was Rocky Fleming, founder of Influencers Global Ministries. The author and motivational speaker focused his speech on peace and unity in our community.

“I hope to send a message about peace and be a peacemaker. I will tell you that the people I have met here are really kindhearted, ”said Fleming.

A message with which Carter is wholeheartedly.

“We have to lift each other up and support each other and the community in a very real and passionate way,” said Carter.