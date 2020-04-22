Hundreds of people in Georgia have protested against coronavirus restrictions

TBILISI – Hundreds of people in the Marneuli region of Georgia protested Wednesday against restrictions imposed by authorities to stop the spread of coronavirus as parliament extends an emergency until May 22.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million has so far reported 411 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with five deaths.

Rejecting a ban on public gatherings of more than three people, protesters packed a square in the village of Shulaveri to complain about not selling their produce on the farm and requesting an end to lock-up.

Police in the face of the masks were standing nearby, watching a long protest. Some protesters blocked a road and prevented the passing of trucks.

Regional governor Shota Rekhviashvili and other officials are promising to increase the number of distribution companies that buy fresh food from local producers.

The southern regions of Marneuli and Bolnisi, bordering Azerbaijan, closed on March 23 after a local woman diagnosed with COVID-19, respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, was diagnosed after attending an event in the family.

Most people in both regions are ethnic Azeris.

The state of Georgia’s emergency involves a night curfew from 9pm to 6am, closing restaurants, cafes and most shops and suspending public transport. Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations remain open. (Reporting by Irakli Gedenidze in Marneuli and Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Gareth Jones)