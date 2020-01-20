Hundreds of people show up on the last walk to say goodbye to terminally ill dogs

Hundreds of people showed up to support a terminally ill dog when he took his last walk in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Marley, a black cocker spaniel, has only weeks to live after his hemangiosarcoma, a very aggressive form of cancer, has failed to respond to the treatment. He is only seven years old.

Ms. Murray wanted to take her best friend for a last memorable walk. (Facebook / Ashleigh Murray) The Black Cocker Spaniel has an aggressive form of cancer. (Facebook / Ashleigh Murray)

His destroyed owner Ashleigh Murray said her loyal friend had gone through her side through the loss of a baby, the death of her father, the breakdown of a 10-year relationship, and PTSD.

So Ms. Murray decided to give him a legendary farewell.

On Facebook she started the event ‘Marley’s Big Walk’.

“Someone once told me that Marley was my owner in a previous life and now I am,” she wrote.

“I honestly think I’ve never seen a human and his dog has such a connection as we do. He really is my soul dog.”

She was overjoyed when more than 350 people and about 400 dogs came to Crawfordsburn Country Park, which was one of Marley’s favorite parks and the setting for one of his first walks.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes said goodbye to Marley. (Facebook / Ashleigh Murray) The last group shot. (Facebook / Ashleigh Murray)

“In our wildest doggie dreams, we never thought that so many people would show up for a normal girl and her little doggie,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who showed our puppy the best day a dog could wish for!”

While trying to give Marley a day to remember, Ms. Murray also decided to raise money for the Dogs Trust. So far, she has raised over 850 AUD.

Local companies also donated treats for the dogs and pizzas for the people.