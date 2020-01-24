Hundreds of people took to the streets for a one-time annual count of the homeless.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:03 PST / Updated: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:08 PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets of County Kern on Friday morning, hoping to find out about the county’s homeless population.

The annual ad hoc survey began at 3:30 a.m. and ended just after 8 a.m. Volunteers spent this time trying to get the most accurate count of the number of people living on the street.

Last year’s count was bolstered by an influx of new volunteers and revealed an increase of over 100% in our homeless population.

This year, the organizers have a tool to follow the growth of the itinerant population. With the support of County Kern, the volunteers used an app instead of a paper survey to count the number of people who are permanently homeless.

The organizers announced to 17 news that the official figures would not be published today.